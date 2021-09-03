Jacob Scott’s breakout performance came as no surprise to his coach.
Making his high school football debut last week, Scott hauled in eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Mooreville’s season-opening loss to Booneville.
“That was my expectation for him,” coach Jimmy Young said. “His natural athletic ability God’s blessed him with – he can run, he can catch. He’s savvy. I expect him to just get better.”
Scott, a senior, has been a star on the baseball diamond but hadn’t played football since middle school. Tonight, he’ll be a focal point of Nettleton’s defense when the Tigers – the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school – visit Mooreville.
“He plays the game with a confidence,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He wants the ball in his hands, and he’s not afraid to challenge to go get it.”
Scott’s emergence makes Mooreville’s Air Raid offense even more formidable. The Troopers are an experienced bunch, starting with senior quarterback Dawson Phillips. He passed for 280 yards last week, connecting with six different receivers.
“Scheme-wise they’re really good at what they do, and they commit to it,” Keith said. “So if we’re out of position or if we have any kind of assignment bust, they have the potential to make a big play out of something that shouldn’t be.”
Preparing for the Air Raid is hard enough, but Nettleton has also had to deal with COVID-19. The Tigers went into quarantine Aug. 17 and couldn’t resume practices until this week. They had to forfeit last week’s scheduled season opener against Eupora.
Despite the down time, Keith likes his offense’s chances of keeping up with Mooreville. The Tigers return veteran receivers and a veteran running back, Roderick Patterson.
And they have Ty Walton at quarterback. The former East Union and Olive Branch signal-caller seems to have smoothly integrated himself into Nettleton’s offense.
“He’s a natural leader,” Keith said. “He’s a kid that’s been through it before at other schools. He knows how to navigate himself through that position.”
As good as Mooreville’s offense is, its defense has some issues to address. The Troopers allowed 407 rushing yards to Booneville last week.
Young has been stressing the basics this week in practice.
“We’ve been working on tackling, working on tackling, working on tackling,” Young said, “working on angles and pursuit – just the fundamentals.”
Also tonight
• No. 3 large school Itawamba AHS (1-0) will host New Albany (1-0). Both teams have explosive playmakers on offense, but both defenses had strong showings last week.
• North Pontotoc (0-1) had to forfeit its opener but hits the field tonight at home against Charleston, which took a forfeit win against West Tallahatchie.
• No. 4 large school Tupelo (1-0) will visit Saltillo (0-1). These Lee County schools have met only three times, with Tupelo winning each matchup (1929, 2013 and 2014).