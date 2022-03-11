SALTILLO – Lest anyone forget, Mason Morris is as dangerous with his bat as he is with his arm.
On a cold night with swirling winds, Morris cranked a two-run home run in the fifth inning to break a tie and help Tupelo take an 8-6 win over Saltillo on Friday.
The Golden Wave (4-4), ranked No, 2 by the Daily Journal, won despite getting only half as many hits as the No, 3 Tigers (5-3). Tupelo collected five of its six hits in a four-run first inning, but Saltillo chipped away and tied it 4-4 in fourth.
Morris, one of Tupelo’s stud pitchers but playing shortstop this night, stepped up in the fifth with a man on and crushed a hanging curveball off the scoreboard in left-center field.
“I got all of that one. I didn’t leave none of it behind,” Morris said.
Wild pitches and errors helped the Wave add a run each in the sixth and seventh innings. Saltillo committed three errors on the night.
The Tigers banged out 12 hits – including four by Luke Wood – but they stranded 11 and also had three runners thrown out on the basepaths.
“We do a lot of things on the bases with our legs, and there’s a way to be aggressive in a smart way,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “When you can’t process that information fast enough while you’re being aggressive, you make those mental mistakes.”
Jacobie Smith (1-0) earned the win in relief of starter Johnathan Rodgers. Smith entered with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth and did solid fireman’s work, allowing only one run to cross while striking out three.
He pitched two-plus innings, striking out four. Turner Leathers logged the final two innings for the save.
“Jonathan gave us a good start on the mound and competed,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “We turn around there and Jacobie comes in. We wanted to see him in that situation.”
Connor McHenry (2-1) took the loss. He allowed seven runs on six hits in six innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Tupelo put up a four-spot in the first inning, getting RBI singles from McClain Ray, Kylan Washington and Paxton Swann.
Big Stat: Tupelo only stranded three baserunners.
Coach Speak: “He’s a really good hitter. I don’t think anybody thought the ball was going to leave the yard tonight. He stood up on it.” – Reed, on Morris