TUPELO – Hunter Elliott left some big shoes to fill, but Tupelo has a couple of big, hard-throwing right-handers who feel up to the job.
Seniors Mason Morris and McClain Ray not only have the tools to replace Elliott, who’s now a freshman pitcher at Ole Miss, but they also have the confidence. They were the Nos. 2 and 3 starters for the Golden Wave last season.
“Hunter, we miss him, but we’re going to be fine without him,” Morris said Monday afternoon as Tupelo opened preseason camp.
Elliott was 10-1 with a 0.56 ERA and 126 strikeouts last season as the staff ace. Morris (5-4, 3.29 ERA, 57 Ks) and Ray (4-0, 1.91, 54) were no slouches either, and they’ve only gotten stronger in the offseason.
Morris stands 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, while Ray is 6-4, 225. Both have blazing fastballs, and both are SEC commits – Morris to Ole Miss, Ray to Mississippi State.
Most importantly, they work well together.
“Me and Mason work out together every single day, here and then we go work out after here,” Ray said. “So me and Mason are around each other 24/7 basically. Me and Mason are good friends. We’re just trying to lead the way this year, and hopefully the guys behind us will do their jobs, too.”
What Morris and Ray most hope to do is lead Tupelo to a state championship. The Wave lost in last year’s Class 6A state semifinals to eventual champ Madison Central.
Ray took a lot of mental notes from Elliott during that run.
“I learned a lot of things from Hunter last year: his composure on the mound, never getting down on yourself, always thinking you’re the best when you’re out there,” he said. “I’m going to try to carry that over to this year and try my best.”
It should help that Tupelo has plenty of pitching depth. Taylor Ballard, Turner Leathers, Johnathan Rodgers and Paxton Swann are among those who will see increased innings.
And sophomore Lake Reed returns at catcher.
As for which pitcher is the No. 1 starter, that will sort itself out. But it doesn’t matter to either Morris or Ray, because they both have the mindset of an ace.
“I don’t really worry about anything,” Morris said. “I feel like I’m going to do what Hunter did, to be honest.”