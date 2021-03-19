WALNUT • B.J. Cox challenged his team with a tough early schedule, and it resulted in a 2-6 start.
Now with division play here, Mantachie is starting to see the hard slate pay off, as it wrapped up a sweep of Division 1-2A member Walnut with a 2-0 win on Friday night.
The Mustangs (4-6, 2-0) defeated Walnut 6-1 on Tuesday night.
“We aren’t playing good baseball yet, but we’re doing what it takes to win. That’s all that matters.” Cox said. “There’s a lot more left in the tank for these guys. And when we get clicking, we’re going to be trouble.”
Mantachie used a complete game shutout performance from junior right-hander Hunter West to secure the win.
West gave up just five hits, two walks, struck out four, but mainly let his defense work behind him.
“I was just throwing strikes and letting my defense back me up, and they made the plays,” said West.
Mantachie struggled at the plate as well against Walnut starter Eli Akins. The Mustangs mustered just three hits against the 6-foot-5 right-hander, but after he issued a leadoff walk to Patrick Mangels to start the sixth, Walnut coach Ben Wallis went to senior lefty Aiden McMillin in the 0-0 game.
A whiff on a bunt attempt from Austin Harris saw McMillin's first pitch get to the backstop, advancing courtesy runner Bryson Ford into scoring position, and he scored on the next pitch as Harris sent a line shot into right center for a 1-0 lead.
“That was big for him,” Cox said of Harris. “He shows a lot of emotion. He’s usually up or down, but when’s he’s up, he’s rolling.”
The Mustangs tacked on to their lead with a bases-loaded RBI sacrifice fly from Mangels in the seventh.
Walnut (8-4, 0-2) came up empty in its biggest chance to score in the bottom of the second, after loading the bases with two outs, and ending the threat with a hard-hit line drive to right to the Mantachie left fielder.
“That’s baseball. Sometimes you square a ball up and it doesn’t work out,” said Wallis. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to make more solid contact consistently, and we didn’t do that today.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: West escaped a pair of one-out singles from Walnut in the sixth with a groundout and flyout to preserve the 1-0 lead.
Big Stat: Of West's 96 pitches, 59 were strikes.
Coach Speak: “We are pitching great, playing great defense, and getting some hits when they count.” – Cox