T.J. Seago is surprisingly upbeat these days.
His Mantachie football team has won only one game the past two seasons and was 0-11 last year. But as preseason camp approaches, a sense of optimism has permeated the team.
One reason: After spending the last two years in Class 3A, Mantachie is back in 2A.
“Just going back down to 2A, more than anything, has helped our kids’ mindset,” said Seago, who’s entering his sixth season as head coach. “The last couple of years were tough, but the kids knew they were going to be tough. …
“This offseason is the best we’ve had in the last three or four years.”
One area where Seago is already seeing improvement is on offense, which is now led by former Tupelo assistant coach David Clayton. Senior Jacob Frazier returns at quarterback. He completed 41.7% of his passes for 883 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions last year, which was his first season playing QB.
He missed the final two games with an injury.
Seago said Frazier, a former offensive lineman, has gotten better in his decision-making. He threw zero interceptions in his final three games.
“He can flip it. He gets it out quick,” Seago said. “He’s figured out he didn’t have to throw the ball every time.”
The offensive line is expected to open more holes for a run game that was nearly non-existent last year. There are four returnees there, including senior Blake Robinson, who has been moved from tackle to center.
Some freshmen will be counted on, like fleet-footed receivers Luke Ellis and Hunter Hester.
“We’ve got more speed than we’ve had in a while,” Seago said. “We think we can spread ball out a little more this year and stretch the field.”
Seago also likes what he has defensively. Nose guard Brandon Langley and cornerback Andrew Miller are both capable playmakers.
But Seago said it’s vital that the Mustangs improve their tackling.
“They can do a lot of things well,” he said. “The last couple of years it’s been a matter of getting where they’re supposed to be, and more than anything making tackles. We’ve missed so many tackles the past two years.”
Mantachie opens the season Aug. 23 at Oak Hill Academy.