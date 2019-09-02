After winning only one game in two seasons and going winless last year, the Mantachie Mustangs are off to a perfect start in 2019.
Not only are the Mustangs 2-0, they have won both games in dominant fashion. Mantachie defeated Oak Hill Academy 32-13 in Week 1, then topped Thrasher 40-0 last Friday.
It was the first shutout win for Mantachie since 2014, and the 2-0 start is the team’s best start since 2013.
“The biggest thing this year is that we are older,” coach T.J. Seago said. “The same guys I’ve been playing with the last two years have taken their lumps and gotten better and better each year.”
Seago credits his group of 15 seniors, but also said he has a talented group of freshman that are plugging in at positions to help lead, including three starting linebackers.
Included in his group of seniors is quarterback Jacob Frazier, who has been a huge part of the team’s success through two weeks. Frazier, a lineman turned QB, had his best career start against Thrasher.
Frazier was 14 of 22 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
He passed for two touchdowns in a game twice last year, but threw an interception both games. This was his first multiple touchdown game in his career with no interceptions.
Frazier has seen his accuracy improve as he continues getting reps at the position. Dating back to last season, he has avoided throwing an interception in five straight games.
“He is a lot more confident than he was last year,” Seago said of Frazier “He had never played quarterback until last year. He’s more confident and more physical. He’s got confidence in his receivers, and they have confidence in him.”
The Mustangs get their first real test of the season this Friday when they host No. 3-ranked small school Smithville. Seago has seen his team’s confidence rise over the course of the first two weeks, and said his kids are excited to play.
“We are going to find out where we really are this week,” Seago said. “Smithville is really fast and well coached. The thing about Smithville is that every time they step on the field, they believe they are supposed to win. That goes a long way at this level.”