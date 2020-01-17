SALTILLO • Center Hill had the hot hand early and held on late to take control of the Division 1-5A race.
The Mustangs never trailed in beating Saltillo, 57-49, on Friday night. The reigning 5A champs are now 3-0 in division play and alone in first place.
“For us, we’re playing for something bigger than just our district,” Center Hill coach Newton Mealer said. “Our guys believe we’re a state championship quality team.”
Center Hill (16-6) came out on fire, taking a 21-6 lead after one quarter. It was 32-17 at halftime, but Saltillo (19-2, 2-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked team, found its defense in the third.
A 10-0 run brought the Tigers within 32-27, and they kept chipping away. A Braxton Gibbs 3-pointer made it 42-40 with 5:08 left in the fourth, but that’s as close as the Tigers could get.
“It’s tough to get beat; nobody wants to get beat. But we can learn from this,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said. “We know from the second quarter to the fourth that we outscored them.”
One lesson to learn: Box out.
Center Hill’s Kaeden Laws came up with three offensive rebounds off teammates’ missed free throws in the final minutes. Laws turned those rebounds into points each time, including two free throws for a 54-45 lead with 43 seconds left.
Laws finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Decorian Payton scored 16 to go with eight boards and four steals.
The Mustangs shot 46.5% from the field, including 13 of 22 in the first half.
After making just 3 of 14 in the third quarter, Center Hill regained its groove behind Payton and Laws.
“Even though they have a great atmosphere, we just had to make sure we stayed under control and whenever times got rough we slow things down,” Payton said.
T.J. Hannah led Saltillo with 15 points.
(G) Saltillo 54, Center Hill 21: Saltillo (11-10, 2-1) ran out to a 24-0 lead, as Center Hill (3-20, 1-2) didn’t score its first points until midway through the second quarter.
Ashton Lovelace scored 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers, while Madison Gardner followed with 12.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After Saltillo got within 42-40, Center Hill went on a 9-2 run.
Point Maker: Payton made 6 of 12 field goals.
Talking Point: “It was kind of personal, because two years ago they put us out of the playoffs.” – Payton