Ken Adams wants his team to take notes tonight, as Mantachie hosts Calhoun City in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
This spot is unusual for the Mustangs (4-5), who won their first playoff game since 2013 last week with a 45-34 victory over Coahoma County. It marked just the sixth playoff win since 1991 for the program.
“They’ve earned this. This wasn’t given to them, and they’ve worked for it,” Adams said. “There is a sense of pride that comes with it. I think they understand they are a part of this history now, so it just means a little bit more.”
As rare as this position is for Mantachie, it’s quite the opposite for its opponent.
The Wildcats (7-2) have made the playoffs each of the last 22 years, with a 49-20 record in the postseason throughout that span and a state title in 2016.
“Teams like that have a tradition of winning, and it’s kind of expected,” said Adams. “When those kids put that jersey on, it means something to them. That’s what I’ve been trying to get my guys to understand, is that when you put on that Mantachie jersey, it should mean something to you.”
In his first year at the helm in Mantachie, Adams is instilling a culture shift. His counterpart, M.D. Jennings, a first-year head coach for Calhoun City, is upholding a standard already set.
After starting the season 0-2, the Wildcats have ripped off seven-straight wins and used a powerful run game to do so.
Running Wildcats
Calhoun City averages 203 rushing yards per game, leaning on senior Jaylen Artberry, who has 842 yards and 12 touchdowns on 110 carries.
Artberry isn’t the only rushing threat. Quarterback Jackson Lee provides a spark in the Wildcats’ rushing attack, averaging 5.0 yards a carry with three rushing scores.
“The threat that they pose is they don’t just run outside. They don’t just run off tackle. They don’t just run through the A-gaps. They stretch you horizontally, and it’s tough to stop,” Adams said.
The Wildcats’ defense is a tall task, too, as that unit is allowing 11.3 points per game.
All of Calhoun City’s victories have been by multiple scores. Adams’ hope is that the Mustangs can keep things close enough to give themselves a chance late in the game.
“You’re going to run into good teams in the playoffs,” Adams said. “If we can have an opportunity in the fourth quarter with the ball, to drive and go win it, or on defense, to make a stop, that’s what we’ve been preparing our kids for at 1:30 everyday.”