Makhi Myles scored 33 points to lead Starkville past Tupelo on Friday.

 Austin Frayser | Commercial Dispatch

STARKVILLE — Down 11 points at halftime, No. 1 Starkville battled back in the second half to defeat No. 2 Tupelo, 66-62, in a high-octane Division 1-6A showdown Friday night.

