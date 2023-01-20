STARKVILLE — Down 11 points at halftime, No. 1 Starkville battled back in the second half to defeat No. 2 Tupelo, 66-62, in a high-octane Division 1-6A showdown Friday night.
The Yellowjackets (18-4, 4-0) trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but behind the play of senior forward Makhi Myles, who scored a game-high 33 points, they rattled off a few runs to cut the deficit to just four points headed into the fourth.
Blow after blow was traded early on in the fourth quarter, but guard Connor Rogers, who ran into foul trouble in the first half, was crucial down the stretch, scoring nine points for a 2:15 stretch from the 2:59 mark of the fourth to seal the deal.
“When we came back out, I told him to just be aggressive,” Starkville head coach Woodie Howard said of Rogers. “Just play free, don’t worry about the two fouls. Just don’t pick up two more on the defense and on offense, just attack, and that’s what he came out and did.”
It's the second time this week Starkville has beaten the Wave.
Tupelo (12-8, 2-2) struggled to contain Myles in the second half, when he scored 17 of his 33 points in the second half, getting to the foul line three times.
After half, Myles pointed up at the scoreboard and said to his teammates that they got this, and got this the Jackets did.
“We came out at halftime down 11,” Myles said. “I knew we had it because we had to come out and get stops and play aggressive. … It doesn’t matter how much we score, we still have to stop them from scoring or else we’re going to lose.”
Not preventing Starkville from getting inside and being productive sent the Golden Wave into a tailspin as defensive lapses trickled down to the offense.
“They went to their strong suit,” Tupelo head coach Robert Green said. “We really just don’t have anybody to match up with him lengthwise. He’s so crafty and he can just finish over everybody. He knows how to score around the block.”
The Golden Wave came out hot in the first quarter, hitting a barrage of 3-pointers and setting the tone from there.
London Fields led Tupelo in scoring with 18 points, Gavin Shannon right behind him with 16 points.
(G) Starkville 59, Tupelo 58: Jamaica Young led Starkville (15-3, 3-1) with 17 points, while Mikayla Riley scored 19 points for Tupelo (18-2, 3-1).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Rogers’ nine-point flourish began with two made free throws to tie the game up at 56-56 with 2:59 left in the fourth.
Point Man: Myles scored 33 points, going 8 of 9 from the foul line and knocking down three 3-pointers.
Talking Point: “We had to come back here and get it, and the crowd showed up and they showed out.” – Howard, on Friday’s home atmosphere
