TUPELO – Makhi Myles has a much bigger role this season, and he played that role well on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 junior rallied Starkville out of a 12-point hole in an 80-77 win over Pontotoc at the Hound Dog Classic. It was the season opener for both teams.
Myles finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks against the undersized Warriors. He was not a primary offensive option for Starkville last season as a center, which is not his natural position.
“I know it’s his first game doing it, so I knew there would be some mistakes, but overall he showed he has the toughness in him,” first-year Starkville coach Woodie Howard said.
After a strong first half, Myles went quiet in the third quarter. Pontotoc took advantage, closing the period with a 15-4 run to pull ahead 58-51.
That lead increased to 63-51 before Myles got going again. He converted a 3-point play to spark an 18-4 run that put the Yellowjackets ahead 69-67 with 2:43 left.
Starkville kept feeding him. Myles had a putback with 48 seconds left to give his team a 76-74 lead, and the Jackets held on.
“In the middle of the third quarter I was a little tired,” Myles said, “but in that kind of situation you’ve got to shake it off and get back in the game.”
Starkville won despite an onslaught of 3-pointers by Pontotoc. The Warriors made a dozen for the game, including eight in the first half to help build a 37-35 lead.
Zane Tipler had five of those triples and finished with 24 points. Jaylen Edwards, who knocked down three 3-pointers, scored a game-high 26.
Pontotoc had just three field goals in the fourth quarter.
“Once we got down by 12, I told them, ‘It’s all about stops. We’ve got to get stops if we want to win,’” Howard said.
Connor Rogers scored 14 of his 17 points for Starkville in the first half. Jon Jon Baker also scored 17, and he had a big steal with 18 seconds left to preserve a 77-75 lead.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Myles scored seven points during Starkville’s fourth-quarter run, and Baker gave the Jackets a 69-67 lead on a 3-pointer.
Point Maker: Myles shot 9 of 18 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Some things that we did well (last year), we’ve just got to tweak on defense. We’re going to see a bunch of Makhis as far as size, which we don’t have.” – Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler