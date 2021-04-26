BLUE MOUNTAIN • Myrtle's offense couldn't swing for any huge innings, but slowly chipped away on Monday night.
The Lady Hawks, ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, scored a run in every inning, leading to a 10-0 decision in five innings over Blue Mountain to take a 1-0 series lead in the Class 1A second-round playoff series.
“We just battled,” Myrtle head coach Brooke Gordon said. “We didn’t put hits together like we’d like to. I still would like to see one through nine carry it through, but we had someone different step up in each inning to come through.”
Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at Myrtle, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Game 3 will follow, if needed.
Myrtle (21-4) took a 3-0 lead in the first on three-straight RBI base hits, starting with a single from Kinsley Gordon, a triple from Kinzie Waits, and a double from Olivia Decanter.
The Lady Hawks doubled their lead in the second with a two-RBI single from Sarah Kate Thompson and a sac fly from Gordon.
Breanna Smith added Myrtle's lone run in the third with a sac fly to score Decanter, who led off with her second double of the game.
Blue Mountain (15-8) committed a two-run error in the fourth, and Smith lined a RBI double to left field to invoke the run rule in the fifth.
Smith, Gordon and Thompson each led with two RBIs. Waits and Decanter both went 2 for 3 with an RBI apiece.
Starting pitcher Caylie Striech picked up the win, throwing the complete game shutout, allowing four hits, striking out five and giving two walks.
“She trusts her defense. She knows if those girls are going to put the bat on the ball that her defense will back her up. And for the most part, I feel like we did,” Gordon said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The Lady Hawks scored three runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning.
Big Stat: Myrtle collected 11 hits to just two walks.
Coach Speak: “Our big thing coming in is, we’ve got to put the bat on the ball. In the second round of the playoffs, you’re not going to see a lot of walks. So get up there ready to hit and that was our approach tonight.” – Gordon