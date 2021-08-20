2020 record: 3-6, 3-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jeremy Smithey (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Caden Hutcheson, WR/FS, Sr.
• Had 50 tackles and 3 INTs.
Jackson Mayer, QB, Sr.
• Gained almost 700 yards of total offense.
Tanner Fryar, RB/SS, So.
• Averaged more than 5 yards per carry.
COACHING 'EM UP
Jeremy Smithey enters his third season as coach of the Hawks and will lead his team into a new division and classification in 1-2A football. Myrtle competed in 1-1A previously and will join county rival East Union in the division.
OFFENSE
Jackson Mayer (Sr.) returns at quarterback for the Hawks in 2021 and has continued to grow and develop during the offseason by deepening his understanding of defenses, according to his coach. He will have Caden Hutcheson (Sr.) as one of his primary targets at receiver.
Tanner Fryer (So.) will be the primary running back, while Joe Kizer (So.) will split time at running back and receiver.
The offensive line will have to replace longtime starter Conner Coleman, who graduated.
DEFENSE
The Myrtle defense will have Sheldon Graves (Sr.) and Cameron Thomas (Jr.) holding down the linebacker position.
Hutcheson will work in the Hawks' secondary as the free safety. Myrtle will rely on him to make all of the defensive calls and ensure that his defensive mates are properly aligned.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gabe Mejia (Fr.) will handle most of the kicking duties for Myrtle this season.
Parker and Preston Richardson, both sophomores, will be long snappers for the Hawks.
Hutcheson will work as the return man on both punts and kickoffs.
X-FACTOR
Myrtle is a very young team that will be replacing a lot of seniors. The youthful Hawks will need to grow up and gel very quickly.
COACH SPEAK
"This is a great group of kids who are going to help us continue to build this program in the right way. I’m excited to watch them as they continue to raise the standards for what this program is all about." – Jeremy Smithey