AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-2A
2021 Record: 3-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Josh Curbow (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Joe Kizer
S/WR/RB, Jr.
• Kizer had 7 receptions for 50 yards in 2021 and recorded 60 tackles on defense.
Aaron Rodgers
QB, Sr.
• Played as backup in 2021, had no passing stats.
Gabe Mejia
K, So.
• Hit a 43-yard FG in 2021; solid in all aspects.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Josh Curbow takes over as head coach of the Hawks after serving as an assistant at New Albany for several years. Former Myrtle head coach Jeremy Smithey will transition to defensive coordinator. Buddy Hall is new to the staff and will coach quarterbacks.
OFFENSE
Myrtle lost longtime starting quarterback Jackson Mayer to graduation, so Curbow’s first order of business is finding a capable replacement.
Aaron Rodgers (Sr.) saw a little bit of action in 2021 as a backup and will be thrust into the starter's role.
Joe Kizer (Jr.) will be the slot receiver and a key element in the Hawk offense. Curbow will also use Kizer as a running back while moving him around and creating ways to get him the football.
Kelston Boyd (Fr.) and Tanner Fryar (Jr.) will also be key players in the Myrtle offense at running back and slot receiver, respectively, while Parker Owen (Jr.) could make a big impact at receiver.
Myrtle’s offensive line will be extremely young, but will be really big and strong. Four freshmen will be in the trenches for the Hawks.
DEFENSE
Many of the offensive line starters will see action on the defensive line, and Curbow thinks their strength could be more on defense.
Kizer, Fryar and Conner Blevins (So.) will be the team leaders for the Hawks on defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gabe Mejia (So.) will be kicking for the Hawks.
X-FACTOR
Myrtle will need to learn to be gritty and play hard together, get stops early on defense and have long time-consuming possessions on offense.
COACH SPEAK
“We are extremely young, there are two seniors on the team and there are four juniors. The rest of our kids are ninth and tenth graders, but that is exciting to me because the future is bright.” – Josh Curbow
