ELLISTOWN • Myrtle got crucial results from a trio of players to help lead the Lady Hawks to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over East Union on Saturday to tie the Class 2A North title series.
Olivia Decanter hit a home run that shifted the momentum to the Myrtle dugout, while Dream Carnell hit the go-ahead RBI single. Brooklyn Streich scattered 11 hits by East Union to limit the damage on the scoreboard.
Carnell worked her magic as she fought off a good pitch by Lucy Cochran and dropped it over the second baseman to drive in the tie-breaking run.
"She (Carnell) had struggled just a little bit, it's a confidence thing and this is a game of failure; it will beat you up" Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "I just told her, 'Just fight for me, get up there and fight for me.' She battled, put the bat on it and things happened in our favor."
Myrtle scored a much-needed insurance run as Emma Mayer was hit by pitch to give the Lady Hawks a 4-2 lead.
Decanter hit her game-tying homer in the fourth inning as she fought off pitch after pitch before hitting a smash over the fence in left to drive in two after Mayer had doubled to reach.
"Well, I knew Emma Beth was on and that I had to do something simple to get her in and I kept fouling it off, so I had to keep in my mind 'something simple, something simple,'" Decanter said. "When she threw that pitch I was thinking, 'Get my head down on it and see if something simple is going to happen.'
"I looked up and it was going over the fence and I was like, 'Okay, so that's how we are going to be today.'"
Adison Russell had given East Union the lead in the second inning as she hit a 2-RBI single to drive in Marley Clayton and Mia Hutcheson as they hit back-to-back singles to start the frame.
East Union came back in the bottom of the seventh as Lily Kate Johnson hit a leadoff double. Madi Robbins came on to run for her and later scored on Hutcheson's infield single.
However, East Union failed to get the tying run from third across the plate on a 5-3 groundout by Emma Boatner.
A popup to Myrtle catcher Aubrey Henderson ended the game.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The top of the seventh decided the contest as Myrtle loaded the bases by way of consecutive singles and a walk. Carnell delivered the go-ahead run with a RBI single, and Mayer was hit by pitch to score the fourth and decisive run.
Big Stat: Decanter led Myrtle with two RBIs, which came on her two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the contest, giving Myrtle an emotional boost.
Coach Speak: "We just talked battling, just go up there battling, win or lose, just fight. Make them fight harder than us if they're going to beat us." - Gordon, on the turnaround by Myrtle from Game 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.