It was Chris Greer’s first day as Myrtle’s middle school girls basketball coach in 1998, and he wanted his players to run sprints.
“One sprinted so fast and got back – it was Armintie Price,” Greer said. “I went to the principal and said, ‘Is there any way we can start a track team?’”
Price went on to become a star on that track and field team, helping Myrtle win three state championships. She was an even bigger star on the basketball court, eventually playing for Ole Miss and then in the WNBA.
Price was the first of many Myrtle athletes to excel under Greer, who announced earlier this week that he is retiring from coaching. He’s been at Myrtle, his alma mater, for 24 years. Prior to that, he was at Lafayette for one year and Potts Camp for four.
“It came to a point where I just decided to retire. I prayed, and some things happened, and I just decided it was time,” Greer said.
The 50-year-old was girls basketball coach at Myrtle for 12 years total, including the last eight. He also coached the boys this past season. During his career, Greer has a record of 366-220, and he led the Lady Hawks to the Class 1A state final in 2010.
He was even more successful as cross country and track coach. He started both programs and has won a total of 23 state championships between the two.
“He really brought out every talent in me that I did not know I had,” said Price, who now goes by Herrington. “I started basketball with him as well. I was a baby deer, and he really helped develop me and helped me see what I had inside of me. … I owe coach Greer a lot, because I didn’t know I could run, jump or shoot at the time.”
There will be a retirement ceremony for Greer on May 1 at the Myrtle gym. He plans to stay busy after retiring, and he’s not ruling out a return to coaching someday.
“Five or 10 years down the road, I might coach again,” Greer said. “But right now, I’m taking a break.”