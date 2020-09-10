CORINTH – Two of the area’s top volleyball assassins met Thursday night, and Katie Nakagawa proved the deadliest sniper.
Her Corinth squad edged crosstown rival Alcorn Central in a back-and-forth match, 3-2 (14-25, 25-17, 12-25, 25-20, 15-12). Nakagawa recorded 28 kills, her final one ending the match.
Mia Griffin, the 2019 Daily Journal Player of the Year, led Alcorn Central with 19 kills.
“I love having some kind of competition,” said Nakagawa, a senior.
Alcorn Central (6-2), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked team, looked to be in control after rolling through the third set. The Lady Bears raced to a 17-2 lead, with Griffin recording seven kills in the set.
But Corinth (6-1) used a 9-0 run to stake a 12-4 lead in the fourth set, and it jumped ahead 11-4 in the fifth set.
For a team that lost several seniors from last season, this win was big.
“This is not district, but this is the most challenging game we’ve had,” first-year coach Emma Heubi said. “This is the first time we’ve gone to a fifth set. I think it’s important in a general sense about learning to fight through the fifth set and learning to fight for every point and to not give up.”
Sophomore libero Anna Greene had a big hand in Corinth’s rally. She had 49 digs and three service aces, and her serving gave Alcorn Central fits.
“That’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel, is somebody getting on the line that’s a really good server that we struggle with,” Central coach Eric Lancaster said. “Either you shank it or you don’t get a good ball for our offense to work. That was our problem tonight.”
Senior setter Courtney Essary had 35 assists and 18 digs for Corinth
The teams will meet again Sept. 19 at Alcorn Central.