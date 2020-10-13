BOONEVILLE • Booneville has been in good hands at quarterback over the last four seasons with John Daniel Deaton, but “the quarterback of the defense,” J.D. Nanney, is making sure his Blue Devils are winning games as well.
Through five games, Nanney has racked up a team-high 67 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and a fumble recovery to lead the No. 2-ranked small school to a 4-1 record, including a 2-0 mark in Division 1-3A.
“He's done just what we thought he could,” said Booneville head coach Mike Mattox. “We want him to cover from offensive tackle to offensive tackle, and he does a good job. He's kind of our quarterback on defense.”
The junior middle linebacker has been the key cog in the middle of Booneville's defense, which has held opponents to an average of 13.7 points per game during a current three-game winning streak.
In last week's 45-19 over Belmont, Nanney recorded a 16 tackles and his first sack of the season.
Nanney said his success is indicative of the experienced defensive line more than anything he's doing.
“Our defensive line is really good this year,” said Nanney. “We've got three seniors up there, and they know what to do. In the defense that we run, they open up the holes and keep the offensive linemen off the linebackers for us to make the tackles.”
Offense coming along
Booneville's offense has found a groove recently as well. Over the last two weeks, the Blue Devils have scored a combined 95 points behind Deaton, who has thrown for 490 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
“We are making the right reads, and we've gotten some kids back that have helped us, too,” Mattox said.
The Blue Devils will need their offense to keep pace with their defense over the next three weeks, as their regular season ends with Kossuth, Amory and Nettleton.
That tough road begins on the road at Kossuth on Friday. The Aggies (1-5, 0-2) are much better than their record indicates and have confidence against this Booneville squad, which they beat 44-43 last season, and have won five of the last six meetings with the Blue Devils.
“They are the best 1-5 team in the state, so don't let that fool you,” said Mattox. “Kossuth is very hard to beat up there. We are going to have to go up there and play an error-free ball game to have a shot a winning.”