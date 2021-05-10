SALTILLO • To beat the seven-time defending Class 5A champs, Saltillo coach Lee Buse said his team needed to play “flawless.”
And they didn’t.
Neshoba Central, the No. 1 ranked softball team in the country according to USA Today, punished Saltillo’s mistakes to the tune of a 17-3 victory in five innings, claiming the 5A North championship on Monday night.
The Lady Tigers made four errors and gave up 13 hits to an explosive Neshoba Central offense.
“I thought our pitchers threw strikes and tried to work both sides of the zone but at the end of the day you’ve got play flawless,” Buse said. “Tip your hat to them. There is a reason they are ranked where they are.”
The Lady Rockets (29-0) will face East Central in the 5A state championship series in Hattiesburg, starting on Wednesday.
Saltillo’s Caitlyn Carnathan retired the side in order to start the game and then belted a solo home run for the 1-0 lead in the first.
But Neshoba Central’s power became evident from the second inning on. Anna Leigh Jones smoked a two-run homer in the second for the lead and then eighth grader Maurhee Jones took a pitch the opposite way for a grand slam in the third to highlight a seven-run inning.
Anna Leigh Jones was 3 for 4, and a double away from the cycle. Both players finished with five RBIs.
RBI singles from Elleigh Willis and Kylee Thomas in the fourth made it an 11-1 game before the Lady Rockets extended their lead to 16 with a six-run top of the fifth.
Reese Vanlandingham hit a two-RBI single in the fifth for Saltillo, who finished their season at 20-7 and reached the North Half finals for the first time in program history.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: An error, followed by two walks set the stage for Maurhee Jones’ grand slam in the third for the 7-1 lead.
Big Stat: Neshoba Central’s last loss came on April 26, 2019, and the Lady Rockets have since reeled off 46 wins in a row.
Coach Speak: “It’s hard to make people understand what you’re a part of. To be able to do it year after year after year, with different pitchers and players. It’s awesome.” - Neshoba Central head coach Zach Jones.