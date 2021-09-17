ECRU • Winn Navarette had nine catches for 111 yards and one TD as a sophomore in 2020. It was solid production from a guy who was a role player in North Pontotoc’s offense a season ago.
But through the first 10 receptions of the 2021 season, Navarette is breaking out as a star.
The junior has taken those 10 touches and converted it to 276 yards and all three of the Vikings’ scores through the air.
“He started every snap for us last year and he made some big plays last year as well. But he’s just a kid that seems to know how to get open – particularly deep,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. “He’s got very reliable hands, and has a good feel for how to run a route and work a corner.”
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound speedster was the hero for the Vikings (1-2) in their 18-12 win over Charleston in Week 2, bolting for a 69-yard touchdown catch with 1:20 left for the game-winner. He had both scores in last week’s 40-14 loss to Itawamba AHS, on receptions of 38 and 74 yards for a 14-7 lead before the No. 3-ranked larger school Indians scored 33 unanswered.
Navarette has built a good rapport with quarterback Reece Kentner over the offseason and it’s showing itself on the field.
“He’s got a lot of confidence in his quarterback’s ability to get it to him,” Crotwell said. “They’ve played a lot of football together. They’ve thrown and caught with one another quite a bit. There’s definitely a familiarity and comfort level between the two.”
That connection will look to stay sharp against Amory (1-2) tonight.
The Panthers struggled through the first two weeks in losses to IAHS and Caledonia, but held Mooreville’s Air Raid offense in check and found their footing on offense in a 50-21 win last week.
Running back Charleston French took the air out of the ball with 223 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Crotwell says he doesn’t expect to see the same Amory from the first two weeks.
“The thing that jumps out to you when you put in the Amory film is how much they’ve improved from week to week,” Crotwell said. “You can tell they are getting a lot more comfortable with one another – both with their staff, and the staff with the kids. That’s a sign of good coaching.”