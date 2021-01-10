Rickey Neaves has assumed the post of Mississippi’s top high school athletics official during a time of great change and uncertainty.
On Jan. 1, the Saltillo native began his tenure as executive director of the Mississippi High School Activities Association. He has taken over for Don Hinton, who retired after 10 years on the job.
Neaves, 67, has had his eye on on this position since joining the MHSAA in 2011 as an associate director. And he believes his career has been steadily building towards this moment.
“One of the things I’m grateful for in this job now is that I have gone from teaching and coaching and assistant principal and AD and superintendent, so I call it running the gamut in our public schools,” Neaves said. “Having experienced a lot of the things that our coaches and kids and principals are going through now, I think that helps me with my experience and helps me guide the association through that.”
Neaves was head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Saltillo for nine years before moving into administration. He became athletics director and assistant principal at Saltillo, spending 17 total years with the Lee County School District.
In 1996 he became principal of Booneville High School and remained in that school district another 15 years, the last four as superintendent.
As associate director, Neaves oversaw baseball, basketball, powerlifting, soccer, tennis and volleyball. He coordinated officiating as well as special eligibility rulings.
Neaves is the first executive director from northeast Mississippi since the position was established. D. Webb Allen, a Tupelo superintendent, was one of the first full-time secretaries, from 1958-68.
“I’m proud of the fact that north Mississippi is now represented down here,” Neaves said.
One of Neaves’ biggest challenges as he begins guiding the MHSAA is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been disrupting high school sports since last March. It forced an early end to the spring sports season, but fall sports were able to reach the finish line despite a host of postponements and cancelations along the way.
“The challenge is great right now,’ he said. “We’re very appreciative and grateful that we did get to finish our fall championships with all of our volleyball and our football. And now our challenge is to finish soccer and bowling and basketball.”
Navigating the basketball season has proved trickier than football, given it’s played indoors. Volleyball is an indoor sport as well, but there isn’t nearly as much close contact between opposing players as in basketball.
At least 30 area schools have seen their basketball teams go into quarantine since the season began. Several notable tournaments have been canceled, including the Lighthouse Classic, the Tangle on the Trail and the Kiwanis Classic.
Once the regular season ends in early February, division tournaments will be played. Because of the pandemic, the MHSAA is allowing a full week for those tournaments to be played so that games can be spaced out.
“Once we get through these indoor sports, I think it’ll be less challenging because we are outside, and it’s easier to have those events,” Neaves said. “Our main concern right now is basketball, and it looks like we’re right in the middle of an uptick of COVID cases, and it’s been challenging for everybody.”
While the pandemic has restricted fan attendance at games, it’s given a boost to the growing trend of streaming games online. Several schools have their own broadcast portals now, and the National Federation of State High School Associations has a streaming service schools can use.
Some schools also broadcast via YouTube or Facebook Live. It’s a trend Neaves and the MHSAA will continue to cultivate.
It will be a challenge, however, due to the fact that so many schools in rural areas do not have reliable access to the internet.
“One of our partners is C Spire, and we’re working very closely with them, trying to get them to expand out into our rural communities where they can get this service,” Neaves said.
He said the MHSAA is also encouraging schools to start broadcast programs to stream their games, with students working as announcers and selling advertisements to use during the broadcasts.
With all of this on his plate, Neaves is confident he can lead the MHSAA effectively. He gives a lot of credit to his predecessor Hinton for helping prepare him for this job.
“His personality and my personality are completely different, so working with him, I learned to have more patience and to try to be professional and to work closely with partners in our schools to enhance – his big word is to enhance all of our activities and to make them not be satisfied with where we are but to go forward and grow them.”