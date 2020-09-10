Rickey Neaves, a Saltillo native, is set to become the next executive director of the Mississippi High School Activities Association, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Neaves has served as an Associate Director for the MHSAA since July 1, 2011. Prior to joining the MHSAA staff, he worked 12 years as a high school principal and superintendent in the Booneville School District.
Neaves will replace Don Hinton, who is retiring Dec. 31 after serving 10 years as executive director. The MHSAA executive committee selected Neaves as Hinton’s successor on Wednesday.
The MHSAA also confirmed on Thursday that the 2020 football state championship games will be played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, which hosted the games from 1992 until 2013.
Games will be played on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday Dec. 4, after being originally set for Dec. 4-5 in Starkville. But due to MSU's rearranged SEC schedule, the Bulldogs will host Missouri on Dec. 5.