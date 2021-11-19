BALDWYN • Hastin Nelson’s return to the Baldwyn offense couldn’t have came at a better time.
The 5-foot-9, 140-pound sophomore wide receiver was on a tear through the first seven weeks of the season, catching 32 passes for 779 yards and nine touchdowns and developing into a star player for the Bearcats (10-2).
Then, in a practice over five weeks ago, Nelson suffered a fracture in his foot, sending Baldwyn’s top pass catcher to the sidelines.
But Nelson is back, with a chance to showcase his early season success again in a critical third-round Class 2A playoff matchup with Charleston (8-3) tonight.
“I think it is huge for our morale,” Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said. “It’s huge for (quarterback) Jamaury (Marshall) because all you have to do is look at the stats, and tell he’s Jamaury’s blanket. That’s his shield.”
In Nelson's absence, the Bearcats have leaned on their strong ground game behind an experienced offensive line and backs like Jojo Christian and Braylon Pippin.
That showed when Baldwyn posted 317 yards and four rushing TDs in a 30-14 win over Division 2-2A champ Choctaw County last week.
“Now you’ve got to be able to defend both sides of the field,” said Gray.
Nelson returned last week but caught just two passes for 17 yards, as he’s working back into a rhythm on the field.
He’ll get the chance to build on that week as Charleston features a strong front seven, which could potentially slow the Bearcats’ rushing attack. Plus, another week of practice is already helping the young wideout build back his confidence.
“His bone is healed but there’s still that mental aspect of it to just turn it loose,” Gray said. “He actually ran this week pretty good.”
Charleston and Baldwyn have never met on the field, in large part because the Tigers have mostly competed in 3A over the years. But neither team is a stranger to deep postseason runs. Baldwyn is 6-3 in third-round games, while Charleston is 9-5.
The Tigers’ talent and experience are why Gray is happy to get Nelson back and balance Baldwyn’s offense back to early season form.
“They’re really fast like most of the Charleston teams I’ve seen in the past back when they were a really strong 3A team,” said Gray. “We’ll just have to see. I think there is things we can do if we can get time to throw the football.”