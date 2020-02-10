Many area teams will be playing for playoff berths this week as division tournaments get underway.
The majority of tournaments will begin on Tuesday and wrap up Friday, with only one division in the area starting tonight – Division 3-1A, hosted at Ashland, with four games.
One area team fighting for a playoff spot is Nettleton’s boys, who open the Division 1-3A tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Kossuth at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The winner will advance to the playoffs while the loser’s season is over.
Nettleton (14-11) has already beaten Kossuth twice this season, by 22 and 21 points, but only led by two points at halftime last time the teams met.
“I thought the two times we’ve played them, we had a lot of success with turnovers. If we can turn them over and get out and get the game wide open, it benefits us,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “They’re going to try to pack it in and take away a lot of stuff.”
Wide-open spaces
Division 1-3A boys is wide open.
Booneville finished as the No. 1 seed with a 9-1 record, with its one loss coming to Amory. Amory, No. 2, finished 8-2 with one loss to Booneville and one loss to Nettleton. Nettleton, No. 3, finished 7-3 with two losses to Booneville and one loss to Amory.
Nettleton has won three straight games entering the tournament, Booneville has won 11 of its last 12, and Amory has won 12 of its last 14 games.
“I think Booneville is the deepest team with eight or nine good players, and Amory has two really, really good players that kind of separate themselves from the rest of the division,” Gardner said. “We are just Nettleton. We are going to play hard for 32 minutes and aren’t going to back up from anyone.”
On the girls side of the bracket, Belmont (24-4) is the No. 1 seed while Kossuth (21-5) is the No. 2 seed. The two teams split the regular season series. Kossuth won the first game, 54-48, then Belmont won the second game, 69-49.