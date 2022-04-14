Seth Lee isn’t looking to do a major overhaul at Hatley. He just wants to make things better.
Lee was announced as Hatley’s new head football coach on Wednesday. He replaces Clint Adair, who left to become a sales representative for sports equipment company Riddell.
This is the first head coaching job for Lee, 37, who has been Nettleton’s defensive coordinator the past seven years. He was also at Amory for seven years, coaching linebackers and defensive backs.
“The opportunity came up, and it was one I just couldn’t turn down,” Lee said of the Hatley job. “I’m excited to get to work with those kids. It should be a fun group to get to know.”
The Tigers have struggled the last two years, going 2-7 in 2020 and then 0-9 last season. Lee said he’ll likely employ a Wing-T offense or something similar, and he wants to field a three-man front on defense.
But having faced Hatley on the field so many times, Lee knows he has a good foundation with which to work.
“Of course we’d like to be able to move the ball a little bit better and get some stops, but we’re not going in trying to reinvent the wheel here,” he said. “We just want to be able to play better with what we have.”
Lee will draw on his experience of serving under some successful coaches, like Trent Hammond at Amory and John Keith at Nettleton. Lee was on Hammond’s staff when Amory reached the Class 4A North title game in 2011.
Lee said his big takeaway from working with those coaches was “the organization and the practices, being able to transition from one to another, and getting everybody involved in a practice and nobody sitting around. Everybody getting better every day.”