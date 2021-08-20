2020 record: 7-3, 3-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Keith (2nd season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Roderick Patterson, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 842 yards and 12 TDs in his junior season.
Drew Humble, OL/DL, Sr.
• Long-time starter on the offensive line who transitioned to more time on the defensive side last season.
Evan Smith, P/DB/ATH, Sr.
• Will fill a variety of roles on defense as well as seeing time on offense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Kevin Walton, former East Union head coach, is the newest addition to John Keith’s coaching staff.
OFFENSE
The Tigers got a huge pickup in transfer quarterback Ty Walton (Sr.), who has started at Olive Branch and East Union.
Roderick Patterson (Sr.) comes off a big junior season and will be joined in the backfield by Jay Hawkins (Jr.) and Clayton Moore (Jr.).
Zavian Dilworth (Jr.) and Anterion Venson (So.) are the leading returning receivers, with Jaylon Betts (Sr.), Tyler Hill (Sr.) and Aidan Pettigrew (Jr.) also expected to contribute.
Drew Humble (Sr.), Blake Lauderdale (Sr.), Emmanuel Justice (Jr.) and Devon Harris (Sr.) all return up front.
DEFENSE
Jay Hawkins (Jr.) will take on an even bigger role at linebacker after the graduation of Marcus Thomas and will be joined there by a mix of Jake Lauderdale (Sr.), Connor Baulch (Sr.) and Quin Thompson (Sr.).
Evan Smith (Sr.) can rotate between linebacker and the secondary, as can Carter Crawley (Sr.), Pettigrew and Nathan Clayton (Sr.). Jacorien Moore (Sr.) will be another leader in the secondary.
Donovan Pack (Jr.) and Bryson Guess (Jr.) are returning starters on the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Tigers have all of their special teams figured out as Jackson Cheek (Sr.) is a four-year starter at kicker. Smith handles the punting duties, with Crawley serving as the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
Nettleton returns the majority of its skill players from last season and gets transfer Ty Walton at quarterback, one of the few holes to fill offensively.
COACH SPEAK
“We may have a better team this year with not as good of a record, but I feel like ultimately, it will prepare us for down the road with playoffs and what matters more.” – John Keith