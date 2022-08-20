AT A GLANCE
Division: 4-3A
2021 record: 3-7, 1-3 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Keith (3rd season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jay Hawkins
LB/RB, Sr.
• Had 53 solo tackles, three forced fumbles and two INTs despite missing time due to injury.
Zavian Dilworth
WR/DB, Sr.
• Paced the Tigers with 38 catches for 606 yards, 4 TDs.
Aidan Pettigrew
LB/RB, Sr.
• Expected to play a bigger role on both sides of the ball.
COACHING ‘EM UP
With the departure of Seth Lee to Hatley, Josh Baty takes over as the defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
The Tigers will rely on freshman Braylen Williams to step into the starting quarterback role.
Running back is a big hole to fill, but Jay Hawkins (Sr.) will see more time in the backfield with Aidan Pettigrew (Sr.), with Brayden Hooks (Fr.) also contributing there.
Longtime staples at receiver in Zavian Dilworth (Sr.) and Anterion Venson (Jr.) return, with Andrew Presley (Sr.), Jaiden Dilworth (So.), Tajh McBride (So.), Dre Long (Jr.) and Gavin Pargo (Fr.) also in the mix. Conner Dallas (Sr.) is back at tight end.
Emmanuel Justice (Sr.) and Parker Caples (Sr.) bring back experience on the offensive line with competition going on for the other three spots including seniors Dakota Ragland and Ashton Cook.
DEFENSE
Hawkins at linebacker will lead the Tigers on defense, along with Jordan Fields (Jr.). Silas Tatum (Jr.) and Sam Riley (So.) are competing for a spot in that core as well.
Up front, Donovan Pack (Sr.) and Bryson Guess (Sr.) are returning on the defensive line with Donovan Hawkins (Fr.), Max Smith (So.), Nick Owens (So.) and Hayden Denley (Jr.) contributing.
Pettigrew, Presley and Jav Brown (Sr.) can rotate between linebacker and safety.
Both Dilworths, Venson, Pargo, Kylin Gillard (So.), Tyler Patterson (So.) and Kelon Betts (Jr.) will be in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Tigers are replacing a pair of four-year starters at kicker and punter in Jackson Cheek and Evan Smith, but Payne Hairald (Sr.) and Conner Dallas (Sr.) are expected to step into those roles, respectively.
Dilworth, Venson and others will handle kick and punt returns.
X-FACTOR
If Williams can develop quickly as a freshman quarterback, the Tigers’ passing game will be a threat with Dilworth and Venson.
COACH SPEAK
“Last year, it felt like we were snake-bit at times, and it was the law of if it could go wrong, it did. We are really trying to clean up and focus on and see how we can correct these mistakes and move in the right direction.” – John Keith
