Nettleton’s football and volleyball teams are having to pause their seasons due to COVID-19.
The school district has suspended in in-person classes and after-school activities at the high school this week due to eight positive COVID-19 cases and reports of more than 110 individuals having had close contact with those who tested positive.
That has forced Nettleton to cancel Friday’s home football game versus Caledonia. The volleyball team, which had three matches scheduled for this week, has been in quarantine since Thursday.
The school district will make a decision at the end of this week to determine if the high school can resume in-person instruction on Sept. 21.