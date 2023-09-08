SALTILLO — In each of the past two seasons, the Nettleton Tigers and Saltillo Tigers have met for exciting games. Thursday night’s installment between the Lee County foes might have topped both of them.
Brance Lee hit a field goal in overtime to lift Nettleton over Saltillo 24-21 and keep its undefeated season alive.
“It was a complete team effort,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “Defense did a great job in the first half. Offensively, we were able to get enough and special teams was huge for us.”
Nettleton (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a 21-8 lead, but Saltillo’s K.J. Robins scored on the first play of the period to make it a one-possession game.
The blue and orange then forced a three and out, got the ball back and went 81-yards on 10 plays to tie the game at 21.
However, the potential go-ahead PAT was blocked, keeping the game tied and eventually forcing overtime.
“That’s another one of our guys, Gavin Pargo, who’s just a competitor,” Keith said. “He refused to be denied and saw the opportunity for us to have a chance and made a huge play.”
The teams started the game in a stalemate, then Nettleton’s Braylen Williams scrambled for a touchdown just before halftime to make it 7-0.
On its first drive of the third, Nettleton took over in plus territory after a fumbled punt return. Three plays after the mishandle, Williams found Jaiden Dilworth cutting across the middle, who made several men miss on his way to the end zone.
Saltillo (0-3) answered with a long drive of its own to get on the board, to which Nettleton responded with another rushing touchdown by Williams.
The sophomore quarterback enjoys the chance to play Saltillo, as he’s close with a lot of its players.
“It’s a lot of these guys I know because I play 7-on-7 with them,” he said. “Some of my friends are on this team.”
Despite his team’s loss, Saltillo coach Ryan Finch thinks the game has the potential to help the blue and orange get going.
“We’re going to try to use that as our jumping off point for the rest of our season,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things to overcome. Nettleton’s a good football team. They’ve got a good coaching staff, they’ve got a great quarterback. We just came up short tonight.”
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Saltillo got the ball to start overtime. Two drives in, quarterback Tice Timmons fumbled and Nettleton recovered to set up Lee’s field goal.
Point Man: Braylen Williams went 14 for 24 for 98 yards and 1 TD through the air and had 17 carries for 106 yards and 2 TD’s.
Talking Point: “My mindset was ‘Just make it. I can’t miss it. The whole team’s depending on me. I’ve got to make this one.’” — Brance Lee’s before his game-winning field goal.
Notes
This is the third straight year that Nettleton and Saltillo have met in the regular season. All three games have been decided by one possession.
Nettleton had 15 plays that went for 10 or more yards, including all three of their touchdowns.
Each team returns to action next Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Saltillo hosts Houston and Nettleton hosts Calhoun City.
