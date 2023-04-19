NETTLETON – Braylen Williams is not just an athlete playing quarterback.
He provided ample evidence of that during his freshman season for Nettleton. Williams passed for 2,093 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he also led the team with 753 yards and 12 TDs rushing.
“Granted, he is an extremely athletic young man who can do a lot of special things with the football in his hand,” Nettleton head coach John Keith said. “But he understands what the role is and what he needs to do. He’s growing a lot in that this offseason.”
Williams is using spring practices to become a more well-rounded QB. As effective as he was last season, there’s a ton of room for growth, and he knows it.
“I feel like I’ve made a lot of big adjustments from last year, getting better at stuff I need to get better with, like reading the defense,” Williams said. “Overall, just getting better at throwing and reading defenses has been my main focus.”
Williams said he can read the whole field now, which means he can go through his receiver progressions more consistently. His first read will often be Anterion Venson, a rising senior who had 826 yards and six touchdowns receiving last fall. Those two have been working to forge a deeper connection on the field.
“We work on it often, us and the other receivers. It’s going to be a big part this season,” Venson said.
Williams’ growth will allow Keith to open up the offense. Williams will of course remain vital to the running game, but he’ll get help from classmate Brayden Hooks.
Nettleton went 6-5 last season and averaged 335.5 total yards per game. Venson said he was impressed with how Williams handled his role at such a young age, and Williams said his teammates had a big hand in that.
“When I was messing up, they’d tell me what I was doing wrong,” he said. “I know I was supposed to be a leader last year, but I was still trying to learn everything, so my teammates really helped me so I can be a better leader now.”
The young QB said he’ll have more trust in his offensive line this year and will be willing to hang in the pocket when necessary. That should make him an even more dangerous passer.
“He’s extremely talented and had a lot of success in Year 1,” Keith said, “so he’s just building on that.”
The Tigers open the season Aug. 25 at home versus Caledonia.
