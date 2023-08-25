agate New Albany - Saltillo box By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Albany 31, Saltillo 23Saltillo;0;12;3;8;-;23New Albany;31;0;0;0;-;31First QuarterNA - DJ Robinson 36 fumble return (Ke'Lan Simpson run), 8:43NA - Robinson 49 pass from Braden Shettles (Grayson Alexander kick), 8:31NA - Emmanuel Tucker sack for safety, 4:09NA - Robinson 21 pass from Shettles (Alexander kick), 2:32NA - Kaleum Shaw 52 pass from Shettles (Alexander kick), 0:36Second QuarterSAL - KJ Robins 28 pass from CJ Beasley (pass failed), 8:42SAL - Robins 9 run (pass failed), 4:20Third QuarterSAL - Thaxton Weems 26 FG, 4:02Fourth QuarterSAL - Jay Penson 5 run (Penson run), 8:18Records: New Albany 1-0; Saltillo 0-1. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Albany Saltillo Box Sports Ornithology Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you