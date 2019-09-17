New Albany has been living on the edge, but it must be living right.
The Bulldogs (3-1) have earned a pair of one-point wins the last two weeks: 43-42 over Pontotoc in overtime, and then 42-41 against Booneville.
“We’re excited to beat two programs like Pontotoc and Booneville,” coach Cody Stubblefield said. “We are hoping that that can lead to us taking the next step as a program ourselves.
“We’ve got a lot of things we want to clean up and get better at, but we’ve found a way to win both times, so we’re excited about that.”
Stubblefield is in his second year as head coach. The former Tupelo offensive coordinator has made good use this season of weapons like Isaiah Cohran, Charlie Lott and Mason Simmons.
Lott, a senior quarterback, is also in his second year at New Albany. He previously played at Madison St. Joseph, and then his father, Todd Lott, was hired as New Albany’s athletics director.
After playing mainly JV last fall, Charlie Lott is starting to come into his own as the Bulldogs’ field general.
He had his best game of the season against Booneville, completing 14 of 20 passes for 264 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 54-yard TD pass to Cameron Knox with 3:40 left in the game proved to be the winning score.
“It was by far his best game,” Stubblefield said. “He is learning and improving and gaining more confidence. And as he goes, we’re going to go, as far as our skill guys.”
Cohran delivers
Cohran, a junior, has been Lott’s top target, with 15 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also a key cog in the defense and made a game-sealing interception against Booneville.
“He brings a skill set that gives people a lot of trouble. He’s extremely shifty and can turn an average play into a big play,” Stubblefield said.
Simmons is a good complement to Cohran. The junior, who missed last season with an ACL injury, averages 24.8 yards per reception and has three TDs.
“He doesn’t have the same skill set as Isaiah, but he does everything right and plays full speed,” Stubblefield said.
New Albany hosts Mooreville (3-1) on Friday.