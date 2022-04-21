New Albany’s tennis machine plowed its way to another state championship on Thursday.
The Bulldogs defeated Stone 5-2 at Halls Ferry Park in Vicksburg to claim a fourth-straight Class 4A title. It’s the program’s 13th overall.
New Albany also beat Stone last year.
“We pulled three courts really quickly, which is actually what we did last year against Stone, too,” coach Suzy Bowman said.
Heidi Clayton made quick work of Maddy Kilpatrick in girls singles, winning 6-0, 6-0. In boys doubles, seniors John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett won 6-0, 6-3 over Lane Breland and Thomas Sumrall. And in girls doubles, Natalie Creekmore and Eva Aldridge cruised 6-3, 6-0 against Mary Lott and Meredith Matthews.
The championship was clinched when eighth graders Bradyn Bowman – Suzy’s son – and Caurie Clayton captured mixed doubles over Will Dedeaux and Andee Rogers, 6-4, 6-7, 11-9.
New Albany also won the other boys doubles match, as Gregory Nelson and Will Boyington topped Tucker Smith and Cree Cunningham 7-6, 6-7, 10-6.
Suzy Bowman said she felt confident heading into the tournament due to how well her team prepares.
“My kids train hard year-round to set themselves apart from their competition,” she said. “Each one does not only high school tennis but a lot of competitive tennis, too – USTA tournaments and stuff.”