NETTLETON — The New Albany Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage, leading to big plays all around during Friday night’s 28-0 jamboree win against Booneville at Nettleton High School.
“I think we dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Bulldogs coach Cody Stubblefield said. “I think that's the key to any football game each and every week. I think we were better in that position tonight.”
Booneville started the first two possessions on offense, but were held scoreless each time. The Bulldogs took over and responded with a pair of 5-yard touchdown runs; the first by Zyon Robinson and the second by Ke’Lan Simpson.
On Booneville’s next drive, the maroon and white forced three sacks and an interception, after which the Bulldogs’ offense took over.
“I’m really excited with how the young d-linemen played,” Stubblefield said. “Drew Hobson and Cortland Earl really did a good job leading at the linebacker group and the (defensive backs) were sound.
“They were hitting anytime they got the opportunity to catch the ball and we were right there to close.”
Once the Bulldogs offense came back out, Braden Shettles started to get going.
The sophomore quarterback completed two touchdown passes to cap off each of New Albany’s drives. The first was a 35-yard strike to Dedric Robinson. The second a 63-yard pass to Earl.
Shettles was a big benefactor of New Albany’s success in the trenches, as it allowed him to focus on his assignments.
“They kept them off of me and just gave me time,” he said of his offensive line. “That always helps when I can just sit there and make the reads that I need to make with nobody in my face.”
Booneville coach Scott Brown felt the jamboree was a good opportunity to learn what they needed to work on. He’s confident that his team will do just that.
“These guys will rebound,” Brown said. “I have all the confidence in the word in them and I feel like they’ll be fine.”
Both teams will start their seasons next Friday at 7 p.m.. Booneville hosts Corinth while New Albany hosts Saltillo.
