Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
New Albany’s defense has begun to make its presence known.
Over the last two weeks, that unit has turned in big performances in low-scoring wins over Corinth (17-7) and Pontotoc (21-16). New Albany’s normally explosive offense averaged a relatively modest 260.5 yards in those two games.
“Early in the season we were really playing well offensively, so it may have overshadowed the defense,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “But then we got into a couple of really tough games for us in 4A football with Corinth and Pontotoc, and the defense really played better and stepped up.”
The defense will need another strong showing tonight when New Albany (5-1, 1-0) visits Ripley (6-0, 1-0) in a critical Division 2-4A game. Ripley already has a strong defensive reputation, having recorded 29 sacks and 25 turnovers while allowing just 156.8 yards per game. Opponents have scored a total of 27 points this season.
New Albany will get a boost tonight with the return of inside linebacker Drew Hobson, who’s been out all season with an injury. He was a starter last year, making 48 tackles and 8 tackles-for-loss.
Others have stepped up in his stead, including first-year starters Jack Keener and Stephen Woods, both juniors. Keener has made 25 tackles, and Woods has 20, including nine against Pontotoc last week.
Also playing well is sophomore defensive end Jayden Hicks, who has 22 tackles.
“We’re getting to a point where we’ve got some young guys who are getting more experience,” Stubblefield said. “We’re tackling better. The effort’s been there all year, we’ve just missed some assignments and hadn’t tackled as well as we should have.”
Also tonight
• Itawamba AHS (6-0, 1-0) visits Division 1-4A opponent Shannon (4-2, 1-0), which has won three in a row. IAHS won this game last year, 55-8.
• Aberdeen (4-2, 0-1) is hosting Nettleton (5-1, 0-0), which is averaging 35.2 points per game, in a 4-3A battle.
• With a win tonight over Water Valley (2-3, 0-0), Mantachie (6-0, 1-0) can start 7-0 for the first time in program history.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.