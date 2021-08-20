2020 record: 5-4, 3-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Cody Stubblefield (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CJ Hill, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,230 yards and 15 TDs, averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
Cameron Knox, WR/RB/SS, Sr.
• Caught 18 passes for 448 yards and 9 TDs, averaged 24.9 yards per catch.
Joe Mathis, QB, Sr.
• Completed 75 of 127 passes for 1,143 yards and 16 TDs, averaged 127 yards passing per game.
COACHING 'EM UP
Chris Duncan will be joining up with Bulldog defensive coordinator Trent Hammond's staff this season. Duncan serves as coach of New Albany Middle School football and previously had a successful varsity head coaching stint at Aberdeen.
OFFENSE
CJ Hill (Sr.) returns to the backfield and will again lead the New Albany rushing attack. Hill has rushed for 2,811 yards and 34 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Cameron Knox (Sr.) will be a dual threat at wide receiver and will get some carries in the Bulldog rushing attack as well.
Joe Mathis (Sr.) returns for his senior year with the Bulldogs after throwing for 16 touchdowns in 2020 in only nine games.
Milton Regalado (Sr.) returns to anchor the offensive line, which lost three starters to graduation.
DEFENSE
The Bulldog mindset is to fly to the football and will be primarily be based out of a 3-4.
Jareil Bolen (Jr.) saw playing time as a backup linebacker in 2020 but will be counted on in a starting role at outside linebacker this season.
Knox will again play the safety position on the Bulldog defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wright Miskelly (Sr.) will take over the kicking chores for the Bulldogs after the graduation of Caleb McDonald. Ethan Conlee (So.) will return as the long snapper, and Jeb Bolen (Fr.) will be the holder.
X-FACTOR
The Bulldogs want to have the mindset of playing for 48 minutes and giving it everything they have, not taking any plays off.
COACH SPEAK
"We are excited about the opportunity for our young men and the mindset that we are trying to push all summer in which we play as a team and we care about each other. We look forward to the overall effort the new guys will bring and how they mesh with the proven guys to see what we can do this year." – Cody Stubblefield