AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2021 Record: 4-6, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Cody Stubblefield (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jareil Bowling
OLB/RB, Sr.
• Recorded 83 total tackles last season with 15 TFL, averaged 8.3 tackles per game.
Kody Atkinson
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 999 yards and 12 TDs last season, averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
Braden Shettles
QB, Fr.
• Will be game one starter; was a starter last season for varsity basketball team.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Dennis Robbins joins the Bulldog coaching staff after having served as an assistant at Tupelo Christian previously. Former Bulldog player Taylor Goode also joins the staff after a stint at Grenada.
OFFENSE
Kody Atkinson (Sr.) was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs in 2021 and returns to lead the ground game. Atkinson averaged 8.3 yards per carry last season.
Ke’Lan Simpson (Jr.) was a big contributor last year, rushing for eight TDs and averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
New Albany will entrust its offense to Braden Shettles (Fr.), who makes his varsity debut after a successful junior high career. Shettles is no stranger to varsity sports, having been a starter last season for the Bulldog basketball team.
The offensive line returns four starters with a lot of experience and will have some younger guys coming up to provide depth.
DEFENSE
The strength of the Bulldog defense will be the linebacking corps, which will be led by Jareil Bowling (Sr.) and Drew Hobson (Jr.), who have seen significant playing time.
Montavio Sullivan (Sr.), who coach Cody Stubblefield calls a “high-energy guy,” returns from an injury suffered in 2021 to lead the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Whit Robbins (Sr.) and Grayson Alexander (8th) will be handling the kicking chores for New Albany.
X-FACTOR
The Bulldogs must find ways to win the close games after struggling and losing most of those last season.
COACH SPEAK
“We want to be competitive every game. We’ve got a good balance of young and older guys, [and] we need to see if our young guys step up and our older guys play the way they are capable. We’ve got to find ways to consistently run the ball as well as let Braden do some things as we have receivers who are capable of catching the ball." – Cody Stubblefield
