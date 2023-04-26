Despite the tough schedule in front of it, New Albany girls golf coach Shane Sanderson had a feeling that his 2023 team had a chance to be good.
What he didn’t imagine was them reaching the heights they ended up reaching this early.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs secured the Class II state championship, beating out Our Lady Academy 326-359 in the team standings.
It’s the second-straight championship for New Albany and its third in the last eight seasons.
The Bulldogs were led by Adeline Bailey, a seventh grader, who was the overall medalist with a two-day score of 159.
Sophomore Lucy King finished fourth overall with a 167. Junior Zoie White placed 14th with a 202 and Katie Dallas finished with a 205.
“I pushed them all season. We got in matches that I knew would be a tough task,” Sanderson said. “We really wanted them to battle some adversity early, but boy, they just kept winning.”
The competition on the schedule is a high priority for Sanderson. Even in instances where weather gets in the way, the eighth-year coach wants to make sure that his girls are well-tested by the time state rolls around.
One of those tournaments was the Mississippi State tournament, which often hosts some of the best teams and individuals in the state. New Albany trailed for most of the day but found a way to pull out a team title. It was an instance that Sanderson felt helped his players grow as a team.
“That’s really fun seeing your kids see that, ‘Hey we’re in this. We’ve just got to do a little bit more right here at the end and pull something out’,” he said. “Obviously, that helps them grow pretty quick.”
Bailey demonstrated that growth on the final day of the state tournament. The seventh grader double-bogeyed the last hole, but made a big putt at the end to edge out Andie Ramsey of Booneville by one stroke and clinch first place.
Even after feeling pretty tired once all was said and done, the Bulldogs felt a lot of pride knowing that their hard work paid off.
“It was a lot of fun, but it was exhausting and I know the kids were exhausted,” Sanderson said, “but it’s well worth it when you get to finish a season like that.”
