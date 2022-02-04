This is new territory for New Albany, but it’s old hat for Lafayette.
Those schools’ girls soccer teams will play for state championships Saturday in Brandon. It’s the first title game appearance for New Albany (18-7), which will face Stone (15-6-1) at noon in the 4A final.
The Lady Bulldogs have had good teams over the years, but 4A is notoriously tough. Florence and West Lauderdale have combined to win the last six state titles. It was West Lauderdale that the Lady Bulldogs beat 1-0 in the quarterfinals last week, and Florence wasn’t an issue since it’s now in 5A (and playing Lafayette on Saturday at 4 p.m.).
New Albany also earned a 1-0 win in the semifinals against Corinth. In fact, no team has scored on New Albany in the playoffs, thanks in large part to freshman goalkeeper Lucy King. During the Lady Bulldogs’ current 16-game winning streak, King has tossed a dozen shutouts, the last two her most impressive.
In fact, King was recently named the top goalie in Division 1-4A.
Then there’s the scoring trio of Sammi Jo Doyle – what a great name – Caroline King and Jo Pittman. Pittman scored New Albany’s lone goal in its overtime win against West Lauderdale, while Doyle found the net against Corinth. Doyle had a hat trick in an 8-0 first-round win over Raymond and leads the team with 28 goals.
Stone won’t be easy to crack. It’s allowed just two goals during a current seven-game winning streak.
As for Lafayette (18-3), it’s seeking a fourth-straight 5A title. The Lady Commodores, who also won a 4A crown in 2015, have been the area’s most dominant soccer team in recent years.
Melinda Scruggs has done a phenomenal job in her 13 years as head coach, especially during this current run. The old axiom says that it’s hard to win multiple championships for a variety of reasons – you get everyone’s best shot, or players become complacent after so much winning, or the law of averages catches up with you.
“Our slogan is, ‘To the top,’ and we talk about the mountains you have to climb,” Scruggs said following Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Saltillo. “It’s really hard to stay on top of that mountain.”
A counter to the aforementioned axiom is that champions know how to finish, and the Lady Commodores again showed their ability to do that against Saltillo.
After allowing a game-tying goal in the second half, Lafayette answered a mere six minutes later when Caroline Perkins booted home the go-ahead goal.
Up next is Florence (21-1), which suffered its lone loss way back on Nov. 16, to 6A finalist Northwest Rankin. Florence, last year’s 4A champ, has allowed just five goals in its wins.
It’ll be a tall order for Lafayette, but it’s been here before.