New Albany, Lafayette play for titles today

By Brad Locke
Daily Journal

Feb 5, 2022

Two area teams are seeking soccer championships today in Brandon.

New Albany's girls will pursue their first state title when they face Stone (15-6-1) at noon in the 4A final. The Lady Bulldogs (18-7) are making their first championship appearance.

In 5A, Lafayette's girls (18-3) are chasing a fourth-straight title. Standing in their way is Florence (21-1), which won the 4A crown last year before being moved up by reclassification.