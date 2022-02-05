djr-2022-02-02-sport-new-albany-pittman-arp1

Two area teams are seeking soccer championships today in Brandon.

New Albany’s girls will pursue their first state title when they face Stone (15-6-1) at noon in the 4A final. The Lady Bulldogs (18-7) are making their first championship appearance.

In 5A, Lafayette’s girls (18-3) are chasing a fourth-straight title. Standing in their way is Florence (21-1), which won the 4A crown last year before being moved up by reclassification.

