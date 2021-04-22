NEW ALBANY • New Albany tennis is looking to add more hardware to an already full trophy case.
Suzy Bowman leads her program to its sixth-consecutive Class 4A state championship appearance today at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson in her seventh season at the helm, with the only hiccup being a lost season due to COVID-19 in 2020.
New Albany has won four of its 11 state titles under Bowman and will look to defend its 2019 title against the 2019 Class 5A state champion, Stone.
“We’ve never played each other so we don’t know much about them,” Bowman said. “It’ll be interesting going into it with a clean slate.”
New Albany took down long-time 4A rival Newton County, 5-2, in the second round before sweeping Pontotoc 7-0 in the North Half championship on Monday.
“The kids just really had their eye on state and knew they needed to take care of business, and they did,” Bowman said.
The tough road to the finals leads to an intriguing matchup with Stone, which according to Bowman has a tough boys squad. Still, her confidence is sky-high because of the advantage New Albany has with its girls.
“From what I hear Stone’s boys are pretty stout so our boys are going to have to really step up, but to be honest, my girls have carried us this whole year,” said Bowman. “If my girls step up and play like they have all year, I really feel like we’re in favor to win the match.”
Three other area teams will vie for a state title.
Tupelo Christian takes the court at 10 a.m., along with Amory, as the Class I and Class 3A state championships start the day. TCPS takes on Sacred Heart, and Amory faces 3A powerhouse St. Andrew's.
At noon, Lafayette joins New Albany on the court as the Commodores compete in the Class 5A championship against Brookhaven.
Lafayette finished as the 5A runner-up to Stone in 2019.