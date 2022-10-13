Mollie Rackley

Pontotoc's Mollie Rackley helped lead her team in the opening set with three kills that resulted in the 25-22 win.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY • Pontotoc took the opening set, but senior-laden New Albany rallied back to win their 4A quarterfinal volleyball match 3-1. Scores for the night were 22-25, 25-19, 25-13,25-15.

