Reese Moore

Reese Moore had a huge night for Tishomingo County from the outside hitter position as she finished in double digits in kills. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - New Albany came back from being down a set to take the next three and defeat Tishomingo County 3-1. Scores from the match were 25-27, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus