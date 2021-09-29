NEW ALBANY – Losing C.J. Hill has not proved catastrophic for New Albany’s offense.
That’s somewhat surprising, considering how much he’s meant to the team the last two-plus seasons. Hill has rushed for 2,929 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career, which came to an end in Week 2 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
But New Albany’s rushing attack hasn’t stumbled. Junior Kody Atkinson has taken over the lead role, recording 630 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 carries. He’s logged 481 of those yards since Hill’s injury.
“What happened with C.J. was very unfortunate, but I knew that I was going to have to step up and play the role,” Atkinson said. “I’ve got to thank my line for doing a great job and allowing me to have these good games.”
As remarkable as Atkinson’s sudden success – he had just 30 carries last year – is how the offensive line has patched things together. Only two starters returned from last year, and right tackle Ethan Conlee missed last week’s game against Corinth with an injury.
Despite that, the Bulldogs (4-1) rushed for 354 yards in a 49-21 win.
“The whole year it’s been a stressful week-to-week who we could get out, who wasn’t here,” said offensive coordinator Collin Stubblefield, who also coaches the O-line. “Losing (Hill), we’ve had to really scratch and claw and try to get a lot better up front and open some holes. They’ve done a great job with it.”
Ethan Cathey, Tyler Elias, Patrick Gibbs, Matthew Harris and Milton Regalado have been opening holes for Atkinson as well as sophomore Ke’Lan Simpson. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder had a breakout game against Corinth, rushing for 108 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.
“The offensive line, we watched film today, and they’re playing well,” head coach Cody Stubblefield said. “They played probably their best game Friday. There were some runs they’re not getting touched (until) 10, 12 yards down the field.”
Simpson is a little bigger than Atkinson (5-8, 160), but still much smaller than the 225-pound Hill. That said, there’s much the two can learn from the veteran.
“He’s given me tips. He’s more experienced and he’s a senior,” Atkinson said. “He’s been telling me things, and I’ve been taking it in and applying it to my game.”
Simpson had just 10 carries last season and wasn’t expected to contribute much offensively this fall, partly because he’s been needed at outside linebacker on defense. But he’s jumped at the opportunity to help the run game.
“At the beginning of the year he’s sitting at third string, and he’s done a good job of picking it up quick,” Collin Stubblefield said. “He’s kind of a raw talent that we’re just now tapping into.”
The Bulldogs are averaging 340.3 rushing yards in the three games since Hill’s injury. That has them feeling confident heading into this week’s Division 2-4A opener at Pontotoc (2-3).
“You’ve got one running back doing great and another one coming back in,” Simpson said, “it’s kind of hard to stop that.”