NEW ALBANY • New Albany has already secured its spot in the Class 4A volleyball state playoffs, but it's looking for more.
The four-time defending Division 1-4A champs kept their region record spotless after a clean 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24) sweep over Corinth on Tuesday night.
The win marked the Lady Bulldogs’ 12th win over their last 13 matches.
“We’re starting to play together as a team,” New Albany head coach Ashley Connolly said.
New Albany (17-10, 6-0) started slow in all three sets but found its groove midway through the game and closed each set strong.
It’s a perfect illustration of the Lady Bulldogs’ entire season packed into three sets against Corinth. New Albany started the year 3-8 before picking up its game over the last month.
Corinth (2-12, 0-6) held a 9-7 lead before New Albany took control in the first set, outscoring the Lady Warriors 18-4 from that point.
Again, Corinth took a 9-5 lead in the second set and later took a 14-13 lead, bouncing back from a 7-1 run from the Lady Bulldogs. New Albany responded yet again with a 5-0 run and never relinquished the lead.
“I think we started off kind of, you know, ‘Oh well, we’ve got this,’ kind of thing, and then they realized, ‘Oh wait, we’ve got to get in this and we’ve got to start playing,’” Connolly said. “I think it was more of a mental thing.”
The runs continued in the final set as Corinth used a 5-0 run for an 8-3 lead that was immediately answered by a 5-0 run from New Albany. Later in the set, a 9-1 run from New Albany led by Masey Adams and Lucy King gave the Lady Bulldogs a 23-17 lead. Adams had a pair of aces and a kill in the run, while King added three kills of her own.
King led with a team-high nine kills and added three aces. Adams finished with five kills and a team-high four aces from her setter position.
Corinth had a 6-0 run to tie the third set 23-23, but errors plagued the Lady Warriors down the stretch of their comeback attempt.
“I think our biggest weakness is – and you saw it in the first set – is a big run by the other team,” Corinth head coach Cameron Glenn said. “… We were just one or two plays per set from winning each one of the last two sets.”
New Albany hosts North Pontotoc on Thursday before traveling to Tishomingo County next Tuesday to defend its division championship. The Lady Bulldogs won a 3-1 decision over the Lady Braves at the first of the month to take the driver’s seat in the division.