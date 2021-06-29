NEW ALBANY • Cameron Knox should have a big impact on the passing game this season – on both sides of the ball.
The New Albany receiver and safety is preparing for his senior year, which holds a lot of promise for both him and his team. Not only does Knox return, so does starting quarterback Joe Mathis and running back C.J. Hill, who rushed for 1,230 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall.
Knox was New Albany’s big-play guy last season, averaging 24.9 yards on 18 catches with nine touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder will be moving from outside receiver to slot this season in an effort to get more touches.
“He’s in a spot where we can move him around a little bit more,” head coach Cody Stubblefield said. “People have to know where he’s at. When he catches the ball, he can score. He’s got the breakaway speed to take it to the house, but he’s also a big enough kid he can run through a lot of people, too.”
This is the first season that Stubblefield, who’s entering his fourth year, will have his starting QB back. Mathis, a senior, passed for 1,143 yards, 16 TDs and three interceptions last season.
And then there’s Hill, a 215-pound workhorse who can wear down defenses.
“I think we’re capable of a lot,” Knox said of his offense. “I think C.J. is capable of getting 2,000 yards, and I’m trying to get 1,000.”
But defense is where Knox’s future lies. The Southern Miss commit will likely play safety at the next level, and he certainly has proved himself on that side of the ball.
Covering ground on defense
Knox made 39 tackles and two interceptions last season. He said he’s working to improve his ability to come back to the ball, which will make him even more daunting for opposing quarterbacks.
“He sees the ball well,” Stubblefield said. “He covers a lot of ground. If people put the ball up in the air, he’s got the speed to get the ball out of the air.”
Knox will also be counted on to help bring along some younger players. The Bulldogs will have to rely on quite a bit of youth this fall, although Stubblefield likes the group’s potential.
For example, New Albany’s other safety will be a freshman, D.J. Robinson.
“We’re missing a lot of seniors,” Knox said, “but it’s all right because we’ve got some people coming up and doing good.”
New Albany opens the season Aug. 27 at home versus East Union.