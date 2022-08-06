Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
NEW ALBANY – Masey Adams didn’t just fall in love with volleyball. She became wholly devoted to it.
When Adams was in elementary school, her brother’s girlfriend – Grace Thompson – played volleyball for New Albany. After going to games, Adams knew she wanted to give the sport a shot in middle school.
It’s worked out well. Adams is now a senior setter for the Lady Bulldogs and one of the area’s most well-rounded players. Last season, she recorded 471 digs, 470 assists, 133 kills and 128 service aces.
She’s all over the court.
“It’s just kind of what I do,” Adams said. “As a setter, and especially being the only setter, I have to do a little bit of everything.”
Her versatile skill set is the product of a singular focus. Once volleyball came into the picture, Adams gave up basketball and softball.
“I wanted this to be my sport, and I wanted it to be something I pour everything into,” Adams said.
Her fidelity to volleyball is further proved by her constant pursuit of self-improvement.
After each season, Adams reviews game tape – filmed by her father, Richard Adams – to find weaknesses in her game. And she’ll quiz her coach, Ashley Connolly, about how to fix any issues.
“Every year she’s asking me, ‘What do I need to do to get better? Where do I need to grow? I want to start doing the harder skill.’ She’s progressively gotten better and better,” Connolly said.
One particular strength Adams possesses is the ability to anticipate where an opponent will hit the ball. And when she receives a ball, New Albany’s front-line hitters know she’ll put it in just the right spot.
“Setting is, I would say, probably the hardest position on the court. It really is,” Connolly said. “There are a lot of things going on. There are a lot of things that have to go on in her head.”
Adams is one of 11 seniors on this year’s squad, but she was the one voted team captain. She happily mentors younger players, and they follow her lead on the court.
It’s all part of her commitment to the game, which she wants to play for as long as she can.
“I have a drive for this sport,” Adams said. “Even if I’m having a bad day, I can come here, and it’s something I really enjoy doing. … I don’t want to stop playing until I’ve graduated college.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.