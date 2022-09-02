Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Noah Gillon passed his first test, but this next one is going to be a bear.
The sophomore quarterback leads Booneville (1-0) into tonight’s Skunk Bowl matchup against rival Baldwyn (0-1). This is the 71st meeting between the teams.
Gillon, a first-year starter who transferred from Tupelo, completed 11 of 13 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 30-29 win over Mooreville. Tonight he faces a defense that is very unforgiving.
“He’ll have to pick it up a notch this week,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said.
Baldwyn has a pair of dominant defensive linemen in Rodney Stewart and DeCorian Warren. Stewart had 40 tackles-for-loss and 15 sacks last season, while Warren had 17 tackles-for-loss.
Stewart had 10 tackles and a sack in last week’s 20-6 loss to Kossuth.
“He’d better keep that head on a swivel,” Mattox said of Gillon. “Not get frustrated. You’re going to have good things happen, you’re going to have bad things happen. You’ve just got to be able to handle it and let each play go.”
Gillon will also try to get the ball in the hands of sophomore running back Zion Nunn as often as possible. Nunn had 121 yards and three touchdowns rushing last week, plus he caught two passes for 102 yards. His 89-yard reception set up another TD.
Baldwyn is hoping to be equally effective with the run. The Bearcats managed only 72 rushing yards on 19 carries against Kossuth.
“If you’re not an Air Raid team or something, you’ve got to be able to run the football to open up your passing game,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “We’ve worked hard this week, and we’ve still got a little ways to go, because we do have three new offensive linemen we’re trying to break in.”
Also tonight
• Itawamba AHS (1-0) at New Albany (1-0): This one could be a shootout. IAHS had 415 total yards in last week’s 35-28 win over Amory, while New Albany racked up 389 yards in a 52-6 win over East Union.
• Mooreville (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0): Mooreville runs the Air Raid offense and threw it 50 times in last week’s 30-29 loss to Booneville. QB Brody Thompson passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
• Corinth (1-0) at Kossuth (1-0): Not counting last year’s forfeit loss, Corinth has won four in a row in this series.
