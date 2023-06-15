Katie Bates

Katie Bates has returned to Ripley as the girls basketball coach. The guided the Lady Tigers to the 2011 Class 3A state championship.

 DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel

NEW SITE – Katie Bates Hobson isn’t a big fan of summer basketball, but the “new” girls basketball coach at Ripley is getting a better idea of what she’s working with this offseason.

