NEW SITE – Katie Bates Hobson isn’t a big fan of summer basketball, but the “new” girls basketball coach at Ripley is getting a better idea of what she’s working with this offseason.
“In this situation, I’m glad that we’re playing them because now I can figure out in practice what we’ve got to get back in there and work on,” she said. “I have a better idea this is where we need to put more of our teaching at, this is where we need to focus at a little more. … One of the biggest positives, you kind of figure out where you’re at, kids that need to be playing versus kids that aren’t ready, what we need to do to get people ready.”
Hobson returns to a Ripley program that went 11-17 last season, and her first stint there went pretty well. She won a state championship with the Lady Tigers in 2011 and accrued a record of 142-49. Hobson arrives at Ripley after a spell at Pine Grove that included four consecutive titles from 2017 to 2020.
But Thursday’s action showed that Ripley is currently a work in progress. The Tigers were throttled by Alcorn Central in their first game of the morning, but they rebounded to beat Wheeler shortly after.
“We got outworked, outhustled, every part of (the first game),” Hobson said. “We didn’t run, we didn’t rebound. Nothing else matters, making shots doesn’t matter if we don’t run up and down the court and we don’t rebound.
"The second game, I thought that was a little bit better. Picking up the ball sooner in full court, that pressure on defense, it really does help. It kind of makes kids faster, it makes them do things they’re not comfortable doing. I thought the first game we let Alcorn Central be very comfortable.”
Ripley will pair Alorian Story, who had 19 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season, with Blue Mountain transfer Keyauna Foote.
“(Foote) can change everything on offense and defense,” Hobson said. “She has so many weapons with her length. Puts a lot of pressure on the ball, puts a lot of pressure on the passing lanes."
Foote’s physical abilities and her high-energy style of play make her a perfect fit for Hobson’s system as the new coach continues to sort everything out.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things that stood out about her even in the first game is her effort, she does not give up,” Hobson said. “She was always constantly the one hustling back, trying to get back to either a contested shot or block the shot, always going into the boards. She’s all over the place. She changes everything, but she falls right into the style I like to coach.”
