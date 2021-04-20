Stephen Deaton will be the new boys basketball coach at New Site.
He received school board approval on Monday night.
Deaton is taking over for Rick Howell, who retired after going 131-30 over the last five years. The Royals went 24-3 this past season and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.
“New Site is a prominent basketball program in Northeast Mississippi. When that opportunity comes along, you can’t pass that up,” Deaton said.
Deaton, 34, has been at Potts Camp since December of 2019. He helped coach the girls team that year and then took over for the 2020-21 season.
The Lady Cardinals went 7-12.
Deaton was boys head coach at Hatley for two years, and he was a boys assistant at Houston for one season.
He’s taking over a New Site team that loses four starters, including Daily Journal All-Area selection Ethan Eaton. But Deaton isn’t worried about the personnel he’s inheriting.
“Whatever my athletes can do is the kind of team we want to put on the floor,” he said. “We’re going to play hard always, which you’re not going to have a problem with that at New Site – they’re always going to be ready to go. That’s what they live for over there.”
Deaton also isn’t worried about following a legend like Howell, who’s been in the game for 40 years.
“They’ve been successful over the past few years, and when you have a program like that that’s so successful, there’s a reason for it, and he was a big part of that,” Deaton said. “I’m going to come in and try to follow up what he’s done and do the best job I can of keeping the tradition going there at New Site.”