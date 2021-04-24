MADISON – For New Site, in the end, all it took was one big inning.
The Lady Royals scored three runs in the top of the second inning and held off a late rally to knock off Madison St. Joseph 4-2 in Game 2 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A softball playoffs.
With the win, New Site (16-8) swept the series and will face East Webster in the second round. Game 1 of the series will be on Monday at New Site at 6 p.m.
“A win is a win, and we’re happy we’re moving onto the next round,” New Site coach Rodney Moore said. “Wind was blowing in today, so it made it tough with the outfield playing in, so we were able to take away a lot of hits.”
In the second inning the Lady Royals sent eight batters to the plate and scored three runs on two hits. Two of the runs came on back-to-back walks.
“I told the girls to be patient at the plate with their pitcher struggling, and what helped us was the walks,” Moore said. “We had people in scoring position to score more runs but ran into bad situations on the bases.”
Gracie Yates had an RBI single in the fourth inning to give New Site a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, St. Joe got back-to-back RBI singles by Gracie Toombs and Katie Cockern to cut the lead to 4-2.
A fly out to deep center field and a pop-up to the shortstop ended the game.
“Nothing has been easy for us this season, so the last inning I’m used to it and didn’t know what was going to happen,” Moore said. “Now we move on to a very talented East Webster team, and we will be ready for the challenge."
Madison St. Joseph finished the season 11-8.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: New Site scored three runs in the top of the second inning, starting with an RBI infield single by Tori Banegas. Gracie Yates and Ashlee Mathis then drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to give the Lady Royals a 3-0 lead.
Big Stat: New Site pitcher Layla Roper tossed a complete game and held the Lady Bruin offense to just four hits.
Coach Speak: “Minus the last inning, we played our best defensive game all season. Offense looked like normal, and Layla was a bulldog on the mound." – Moore